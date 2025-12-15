Motivair by Schneider Electric introduces new CDUs

Author: Joe Peck

Motivair, a US provider of liquid cooling solutions for data centres and AI computing, owned by Schneider Electric, has introduced a new range of coolant distribution units (CDUs) designed to address the increasing thermal requirements of high performance computing and AI workloads.

The new units are designed for installation in utility corridors rather than within the white space, reflecting changes in how liquid cooling infrastructure is being deployed in modern data centres.

According to the company, this approach is intended to provide operators with greater flexibility when integrating cooling systems into different facility layouts.

The CDUs will be available globally, with manufacturing scheduled to increase from early 2026.

Motivair states that the range supports a broader set of operating conditions, allowing data centre operators to use a wider range of chilled water temperatures when planning and operating liquid cooled environments.

The additions expand the company’s existing liquid cooling portfolio, which includes floor-mounted and in-rack units for use across hyperscale, colocation, edge, and retrofit sites.

Cooling design flexibility for AI infrastructure

Motivair says the new CDUs reflect changes in infrastructure design as compute densities increase and AI workloads become more prevalent.

The company notes that operators are increasingly placing CDUs outside traditional IT spaces to improve layout flexibility and maintenance access, as having multiple CDU deployment options allows cooling approaches to be aligned more closely with specific data centre designs and workload requirements.

The company highlights space efficiency, broader operating ranges, easier access for maintenance, and closer integration with chiller plant infrastructure as key considerations for operators planning liquid cooling systems.

Andrew Bradner, Senior Vice President, Cooling Business at Schneider Electric, says, “When it comes to data centre liquid cooling, flexibility is the key with customers demanding a more diverse and larger portfolio of end-to-end solutions.

“Our new CDUs allow customers to match deployment strategies to a wider range of accelerated computing applications while leveraging decades of specialised cooling experience to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and future-readiness.”

The launch marks the first new product range from Motivair since Schneider Electric acquired the company in February 2025.

Rich Whitmore, CEO of Motivair, comments, “Motivair is a trusted partner for advanced liquid cooling solutions and our new range of technologies enables data centre operators to navigate the AI era with confidence.

“Together with Schneider Electric, our goal is to deliver next-generation cooling solutions that adapt to any HPC, AI, or advanced data centre deployment to deliver seamless scalability, performance, and reliability when it matters most.”

