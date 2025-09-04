DTX London 2025 returns

Author: Joe Peck

DTX London, a UK event dedicated to business transformation, will open its doors at ExCeL on 1-2 October 2025 for its 20th anniversary.

Dedicated to ‘Innovation with integrity; driving value, delivering purpose’, this year’s event will showcase a lineup of prominent speakers, including Olympic Champion Mo Farah, who will “help technology teams establish the skills, mindsets, and tools to tackle transformation challenges, enhance experiences, and fuel growth.”

The operators say DTX 2025 has been “reimagined to unite the people, technologies, and strategies that drive purposeful, long-term business change.” Every stage is built around the real-world challenges facing organisations today, while offering an educational programme which highlights the importance of people in achieving successful business transformation.

The Main Stage will host technology experts from the newly formed DTX Advisory Board. These senior leaders – from organisations including Segro, Apollo, Santander, Vanquis, the NFL, and RSA – are driving digital and business transformation across the UK. They will share practical insights and first-hand experience on delivering projects designed for long-term success.

Highlight speakers include athlete Mo Farah, who will open the event on day one, discussing how business leaders can turn their aspirations into groundbreaking realities; Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara, who will speak on the Data & AI Stage, discussing why AI’s future depends on data integrity; and Alan Reed, Head of Platform Innovation at bet365, who will discuss why most AI initiatives fail and how to beat the odds.

While cyber has traditionally had its own dedicated part of the show, this year’s event will see the topic weaved across all stages with a big focus on human-cyber risk. This reflects the real-world reality that cyber is not solely the responsibility of security teams; it’s a business-wide priority that affects every department and technology initiative, carrying serious consequences if overlooked.

One of many panels on the Holistic Cyber Strategies Stage will feature experts from Deliveroo and Citi, discussing how AI can be implemented responsibly without neglecting security, and Moona Ederveen, Principal Consultant at Information Security Forum, who will also present on how organisations cut through the hype around quantum threats and build a realistic roadmap for readiness.

The Main Stage will tackle the most pressing themes from navigating geopolitical impacts to building the future workforce, featuring a panel of C-level executives from Vanquis, the University of East London, and Lloyds Banking Group discussing how to align tech leadership for strategic impact.

Attendees will also be treated to a session from UK Editor Bryan Glick of Computer Weekly. His publication is responsible for uncovering and reporting on the Post Office scandal, spotlighting injustice while actively campaigning to overturn wrongful convictions. Bryan will take to the Main Stage for a fireside chat with Sharon Gunn, Chief Executive for BCS, on day one, discussing lessons learned from Computer Weekly’s 16-year reporting on the scandal, while also highlighting the important role of people in technology.

This year’s DTX – which is once again colocated with Unified Communications Expo (UCX) – is centred around the importance of people in business and digital evolution, exploring how people, platforms, and processes come together to accelerate real transformation. It is the place to hear about how businesses can leverage the latest technology advances for every job function, from developers to cyber teams and everyone in between, all under one roof.

DTX + UCX is designed for anyone influencing technology selection and implementation, helping them discover innovation and find solutions that drive measurable business benefits.

Why attend DTX + UCX London

• Purpose-driven technology sourcing — See the latest innovations and discover the technologies and solutions that support your business objectives. Gain insights into emerging trends and best practices for leveraging technology to drive efficiency and growth.

• Connecting teams & bridging silos — Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing by connecting with leading tech teams and experts. Forge valuable partnerships, break down internal silos, and unlock the collective potential of your organisation.

• Meaningful conversations & networking — Engage with industry leaders, peers, and technology providers. Build strategic relationships, explore innovative solutions, and gain valuable perspectives that will shape your business transformation journey.

• Driving measurable benefit — Translate technology investments into tangible business outcomes. Learn how to optimise processes, enhance customer experiences, and generate sustainable growth through strategic technology adoption.

