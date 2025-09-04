Duos Edge AI awarded patent for modular DC entryway

Author: Joe Peck

The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted Duos Edge AI, a provider of edge data centre (EDC) systems, a patent for a new entryway design for modular data centres.

The system aims to improve security and protect mission-critical equipment by combining a two-door access configuration with filtration to reduce the intrusion of dust, dirt, and moisture.

Duos Edge AI, a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, develops modular edge data centres intended to provide reliable, low-latency data access in areas where traditional infrastructure is limited.

The patented entryway is designed to support these facilities in remote or rural locations by improving equipment resilience and service uptime.

Supporting communities

The company’s edge data centres are used by schools, hospitals, warehouses, carriers, and first responders. By enhancing environmental protection for infrastructure, the new design is expected to strengthen operational continuity in sectors that depend on constant access to digital services.

Doug Recker, President and founder of Duos Edge AI, says, “This patent demonstrates our commitment to delivering ruggedised, field-ready edge data centres that meet the unique needs of rural and underserved markets.

“By addressing critical challenges like environmental intrusion, we are setting a higher standard for reliability and long-term value for our customers.”

The modular approach aligns with Duos Edge AI’s wider focus on delivering scalable, rapidly deployable facilities that move data processing closer to users. This can help reduce latency, support real-time applications, and expand digital access in regions with growing demand.

