ODATA secures $1.02bn green financing for data centres

Author: Joe Peck

ODATA, a Latin American data centre provider and part of Aligned Data Centers, has secured $1.02 billion (£757 million) in green financing to support sustainable data centre infrastructure across Latin America.

It is the largest financing of its kind in the region’s data centre sector, bringing ODATA’s total funding to $2.25 billion (£1.67 billion).

The financing will be directed towards projects that meet sustainability benchmarks, including renewable energy use, improved efficiency, and responsible construction practices.

Supporting sustainable growth in Latin America

“This historic achievement, representing the largest issuance of sustainable data centre financing in Latin America, has allowed ODATA to build a solid financial structure,” says Rafael Bomeny, CFO of ODATA. “With these high-quality resources, we’re incredibly well-positioned to empower our customers in their digital infrastructure expansion across the region.

“This green financing also reinforces our mission to contribute to Latin America’s sustainable development by leading the way in adopting innovative technologies that drive a more efficient future for our customers and communities.”

Funding has been provided by a syndicate of international banks, including Apterra, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Nomura, Société Générale, and SMBC.

The new investment will support projects in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, strengthening ODATA’s position in the regional market and enabling cloud and AI infrastructure growth.

Innovation and energy strategy

“Sustainability is a top priority for ODATA,” Rafael continues. “In addition to major investments in renewable energy, we adopt designs that seek the highest levels of energy efficiency without wasting water.

“With this new green financing, we can continue contributing to the development of Latin America’s digital infrastructure while upholding the highest standards of sustainability.”

ODATA is the first hyperscale data centre operator in Latin America to self-produce 100% renewable energy in Brazil.

The company has also introduced the Delta Cube (Delta³) air-cooling system, developed by Aligned Data Centers, which supports high-density power loads of up to 50kW per rack and can integrate with liquid cooling technologies.

