Telehouse Thailand & NT to enhance ASEAN connectivity

Author: Joe Peck

Telehouse Thailand, a provider of data centre colocation services, has partnered with National Telecom (NT) to enhance international data transmission via submarine cable systems.

The collaboration aims to reinforce the country’s telecommunications backbone and support digital transformation across both public and private sectors.

The agreement links NT’s international submarine cable network directly to the Telehouse Bangkok data centre, which is now fully operational. This connection allows Telehouse Thailand to provide domestic content providers and internet service providers (ISPs) from neighbouring countries with access to the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) and Asia America Gateway (AAG) systems.

The ADC network connects China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, while the AAG network extends from Asia to the United States. Together, these systems link key data centre locations hosting major cloud and content providers, and establish direct connections with global markets.

NT’s domestic submarine cable system offers alternative routing through Thailand’s Gulf coast to its international landing stations in Songkhla and Satun, supporting reliable connectivity across multiple regions.

Strengthening Thailand’s digital infrastructure

Alongside benefits for private companies and public organisations, the partnership supports the Thai government’s aim of positioning the country as an ASEAN Digital Hub, encouraging investment and enabling regional digital growth.

Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana, President of NT, says, “This collaboration expands Thailand’s business potential and telecommunications readiness in the AI era.

“With terabit-scale capacity and high-reliability network design, our international connectivity infrastructure addresses the critical requirements of global cloud and content providers when considering investment in Thai data centre facilities.”

Ken Miyashita, Managing Director of Telehouse Thailand, adds, “Leveraging NT’s submarine cable network, a core element of Thailand’s telecommunications infrastructure, enables our customers to efficiently handle the huge volumes of data traffic from Gen AI and cloud services, which are expected to significantly grow.

“As Bangkok’s leading carrier-neutral interconnection data centre, Telehouse further strengthens this submarine connectivity and high service availability with the four diverse incoming fibre routes.”

For more from Telehouse, click here.