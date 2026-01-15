DCNN to host webinar with CRH

Author: Joe Peck

Resilient data centre infrastructure isn’t built at commissioning; it’s built at conception.

DCNN and CRH, a US data centre construction specialist, are coming together for a powerful panel discussion exploring how early collaboration with building material providers and site engineers can shape smarter, stronger, and more sustainable data centres.

The webinar, ‘From the ground up: How future‑proofing data centres starts at the beginning of the project’, is a must‑attend session for anyone involved in planning, designing, or delivering next‑generation facilities.

Date: 19 February 2026

Time: 3pm BST (10am EST)

Location: Online (Zoom)

Why join this webinar?

• Understand how early‑stage decisions influence long‑term resilience

• Hear directly from CRH’s global leaders in sustainability, innovation, and infrastructure delivery

• Gain insights across the full project lifecycle – from planning to execution

• Connect with experts shaping the future of data centre construction

Meet the panel

Moderator: Joe Peck, Assistant Editor, DCNN

Frans Vreeswijk, VP Customer Solutions Strategy, CRH Americas

Jenessa Miglietta, VP Sustainability & Innovation, CRH Americas

Thomas Donoghue, VP Industry Innovation, CRH Group

Attendees will gain insights into how local providers mitigate challenges and address critical issues, along with practical ideas for accelerating construction timelines. They will also learn strategies for expanding partnerships with essential suppliers.

Click here to register now and be part of the conversation that starts at the foundation.