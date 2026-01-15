Vertiv launches new MegaMod HDX configurations

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, has introduced new configurations of its MegaMod HDX prefabricated power and liquid cooling system for high-density computing deployments in North America and EMEA.

The units are designed for environments using artificial intelligence and high-performance computing and allow operators to increase power and cooling capacity as requirements rise.

Vertiv states the configurations give organisations a way to manage greater thermal loads while maintaining deployment speed and reducing space requirements.

The MegaMod HDX integrates direct-to-chip liquid cooling with air-cooled systems to meet the demands of pod-based AI and GPU clusters.

The compact configuration supports up to 13 racks with a maximum capacity of 1.25 MW, while the larger combo design supports up to 144 racks and power capacities up to 10 MW.

Both are intended for rack densities from 50 kW to above 100 kW.

Prefabricated scaling for high-density sites

The hybrid architecture combines direct-to-chip cooling with air cooling as part of a prefabricated pod.

According to Vertiv, a distributed redundant power design allows the system to continue operating if a module goes offline, and a buffer-tank thermal backup feature helps stabilise GPU clusters during maintenance or changes in load.

The company positions the factory-assembled approach as a method of standardising deployment and planning and supporting incremental build-outs as data centre requirements evolve.

The MegaMod HDX configurations draw on Vertiv’s existing power, cooling, and management portfolio, including the Liebert APM2 UPS (uninterruptible power supply), CoolChip CDU (cooling distribution unit), PowerBar busway system, and Unify infrastructure monitoring.

Vertiv also offers compatible racks and OCP-compliant racks, CoolLoop RDHx rear door heat exchangers, CoolChip in-rack CDUs, rack power distribution units, PowerDirect in-rack DC power systems, and CoolChip Fluid Network Rack Manifolds.

Viktor Petik, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions at Vertiv, says, “Today’s AI workloads demand cooling solutions that go beyond traditional approaches.

“With the Vertiv MegaMod HDX available in both compact and combo solution configurations, organisations can match their facility requirements while supporting high-density, liquid-cooled environments at scale.”

