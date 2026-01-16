APR increases power generation capacity to 1.1GW

Author: Joe Peck

APR Energy, a US provider of fast-track mobile gas turbine power generation for data centres and utilities, has expanded its mobile power generation fleet after acquiring eight gas turbines, increasing its owned capacity from 850 MW to more than 1.1 GW.

The company says the investment reflects rising demand from data centre developers and utilities that require short-term power to support growth while permanent grid connections are delayed.

APR currently provides generation for several global customers, including a major artificial intelligence data centre operator.

Across multiple regions, new transmission and grid reinforcement projects are taking years to deliver, creating a gap between available power and the needs of electricity-intensive facilities.

APR reports growing enquiries from data centre operators that require capacity within months rather than years.

Rapid deployment for interim power

The company says its turbines can typically be delivered, installed, and brought online within 30 to 90 days, enabling organisations to progress construction schedules and maintain service reliability while longer-term infrastructure is built.

Chuck Ferry, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of APR Energy, comments, “The demand we are seeing is immediate and substantial.

“Data centres and utilities need dependable power now. Expanding our capacity allows us to meet that demand with speed, certainty, and proven execution.”

APR states that the expanded fleet positions it to support data centre growth at a time when grid access remains constrained, combining rapid deployment with operational experience across international markets.