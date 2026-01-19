Huber+Suhner expands sustainable packaging drive

Author: Joe Peck

Huber+Suhner, a Swiss fibre optic cable manufacturer, has broadened the use of recycled and recyclable packaging across its fibre optic portfolio as part of its ongoing sustainability programme.

The company has removed more than 743,000 single-use plastic bags, substituted approximately 1.5 million cable ties, and replaced 35,500 blister packages with recycled polyethylene terephthalate. 11 product families are now covered by the initiative.

Lana Ollier, Head of Global Sustainability at Huber+Suhner, says, “Removing single-use plastic items and moving more product families to recyclable and sustainable materials show what’s possible when sustainability is designed in, not added on.”

Less waste and lower packaging emissions

The measures include FSC-certified, recyclable paper packaging for connector and cable assemblies, and recycled PET for fibre modules including LISA, SYLFA HD, and IANOS.

Huber+Suhner reports improvements in handling, dust protection, and transport weight. Verified lifecycle assessments indicate that blister packaging emissions have been reduced by around 50% for selected modules when compared with traditional plastics.

The changes are intended to cut on-site material waste and ease installation through simplified paper formats and stackable blister trays.

Following positive feedback, the company says its sustainable packaging approach will extend to 17 fibre optic product families during 2026.

For more from Huber+Suhner, click here.