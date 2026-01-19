Prism expands into the US market

Author: Joe Peck

Prism Power Group, a UK manufacturer of electrical switchgear and critical power systems for data centres, is looking to purchase a US business that already has UL Certification (for compliance, safety, and quality assurance regulations) and is reportedly raising $40 million (£29.8 million) for the acquisition.

With surging data centre demand straining power infrastructure and outpacing domestic capacity, US developers are actively seeking trusted overseas suppliers to keep pace.

Prism says it is well placed to take advantage of the current climate, having forged its reputation in mechanical and electrical infrastructure for modular data centre initiatives in the UK and across Europe since 2005.

It adds that its engineers have executed a variety of end-to-end installations, from high-voltage substations and backup generators to low-voltage switchboards that safeguard servers, in “tightly scheduled” data centre projects.

Expansion to meet ongoing supply strain

Adhum Carter Wolde-Lule, Director at Prism Power Group, explains, “The scale and urgency is such that America’s data centre expansion has become an international endeavour, and we’re again able to punch well above our weight in providing the niche expertise that’s missing and will augment strained local supply chains on the ground, straight away.

“Major power manufacturers in the United States are ramping up production, while global giants have announced new stateside factories for transformers and switchgear components, aiming to cut lead times and ease the backlog – but those investments will take years to bear fruit and that is time the US data centre market simply doesn’t have.”

Keith Hall, CEO at Prism Power Group, adds, “For overseas engineering companies like us […], the time is now and represents an exceptional opening into the world’s fastest-growing infrastructure market.

“Equally, for the US sector, the willingness to look globally for critical power systems excellence will prove vital in keeping ambitious build-outs on schedule and preventing the data centre explosion from hitting a capacity wall.”