Sabey Data Centers partners with OptiCool Technologies

Author: Joe Peck

Sabey Data Centers, a data centre developer, owner, and operator, has announced a partnership with OptiCool Technologies, a US manufacturer of refrigerant-based cooling systems for data centres, to support higher-density computing requirements across its US facilities.

The collaboration sits within Sabey’s integrated cooling programme, which aims to ease adoption of liquid cooling approaches as processing demand increases, particularly for AI applications.

Sabey says the partnership will broaden the range of cooling technologies available to customers across its portfolio, providing a practical route to denser deployments.

OptiCool supplies two-phase refrigerant pumped systems designed for data centre use. The non-conductive refrigerant absorbs heat at the rack through phase change, removing heat without chilled water, large mechanical infrastructure, or significant data hall changes.

Sabey states that the method can support increased density while reducing energy use and simplifying plant design.

Supporting higher-density and liquid cooling uptake

John Sasser, Chief Technical Officer at Sabey Data Centers, comments, “Partnering with OptiCool allows us to offer a cooling pathway that is both efficient and flexible.

“Together, we’re making it easier for customers to deploy advanced liquid cooling while maintaining the operational clarity and reliability they expect.”

Lawrence Lee, Chief Channel Officer at OptiCool, adds, “By working with Sabey, we’re able to bring our two-phase refrigerant systems into facilities designed to support the next generation of compute.

“This partnership helps customers move forward with confidence as they transition to more advanced cooling architectures.”

