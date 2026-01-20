Zayo Europe partners with Reintel for network in Iberia

Author: Joe Peck

Network infrastructure provider Zayo Europe has announced a partnership with Reintel, a dark fibre operator in Spain, to expand its service offering across Iberia.

The deal marks a milestone as Zayo Europe brings its 400GE enabled wavelength network to the Iberian Peninsula as well as expanding its Tier-1 IP offering to Portugal and to more Spanish cities.

Carriers and enterprises in the region can now connect to Zayo Europe’s network, which links over 600 data centres across Europe.

The collaboration will aim to deliver low-latency, high-capacity connectivity across Iberia, connecting key business hubs including Madrid, Lisbon, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Sines.

This new route will seek to enhance network diversity, reduce deployment times, and strengthen connectivity options for businesses and carriers operating in the region.

Spanning over 3,500km of fibre across Iberia, Zayo Europe’s network will enable DC-to-DC connectivity, faster cloud adoption, and high-performance handling of data-intensive workloads.

The move also strengthens Zayo Europe’s global reach, linking Iberia to international networks across the Mediterranean and Atlantic and supporting the digital transformation of businesses across multiple continents.

Emerging data centre hubs

Colman Deegan, CEO at Zayo Europe, comments, “This partnership marks another important step in Zayo Europe’s journey to connect the continent’s most dynamic markets.

“Spain and Portugal are quickly emerging as major data centre hubs, with a strong supply of renewable energy driving new investments to power AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

“We’re delighted to partner with Reintel, who operate the highest quality mission-critical fibre infrastructure in the region. By extending our network through their low-latency, high-availability fibre routes, we’re enabling enterprises, data centres, and carriers across Iberia to access our extensive high-performance connectivity that underpins Europe’s innovation economy.

“Following our recent expansion in the German market, Iberia becomes the next strategic link in furthering the reach of our pan-European network. With the significant DC rollout planned in 2026, Zayo Europe is poised to set connectivity trends for the decade ahead.”

Francisco J. Blanca Patón, CEO at Reintel, adds, “Zayo Europe’s expansion into Iberia aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate Spain’s digital transformation.

“Combining our extensive dark fibre footprint with Zayo Europe’s international network and unparalleled service excellence creates powerful opportunities for customers across the region.

“This partnership will empower data centres and businesses across Spain and Portugal to keep pace with rising data demands and, ultimately, strengthen Europe’s digital backbone. We look forward to what can be achieved together through 2026 and beyond.”

