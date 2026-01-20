Datacloud Middle East comes to Dubai

Author: Joe Peck

Taking place in Dubai, UAE on 10–12 February 2026, Datacloud Middle East will highlight the region’s rapid emergence as a global data centre hub, driven by hyperscaler investment, sovereign AI strategies, and large-scale digital transformation.

Over three days, the event will examine how the Middle East will build future-ready infrastructure to support AI at scale while advancing sustainability and innovation.

More than 50 industry experts will share insights on preparing for AI-driven workloads, with focused discussions on energy strategy, high-density design, and major developments such as Stargate UAE.

Driving data centre acceleration in the Middle East

The agenda will also address financing and delivery challenges, including capital deployment, modular construction, and international expansion.

Sessions will explore operational excellence and sustainability, showcasing advanced cooling technologies, sovereign AI initiatives, and interconnection strategies that will enable resilient, high-performance connectivity across the region.

With over 500 attendees, Datacloud Middle East will offer a comprehensive view of how gigawatt-scale campuses, cutting-edge cooling, and strategic partnerships will shape the Middle East’s AI infrastructure leadership.

Click here to secure your place now.