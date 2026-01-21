Vertiv expands perimeter cooling range in EMEA

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, has expanded its CoolPhase Perimeter PAM air-cooled perimeter cooling range with additional capacity options and the introduction of the CoolPhase Condenser, now available across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The update is aimed at small, medium, and edge data centre environments, with Vertiv stating that the expanded range is intended to improve energy efficiency and operational resilience while reducing overall operating costs and extending equipment life.

The CoolPhase Perimeter PAM has been developed for modern data centre requirements and now incorporates the EconoPhase Pumped Refrigerant Economizer, integrated within the CoolPhase Condenser system.

Vertiv says the approach is designed to increase free-cooling operation by using a pumped refrigerant circuit that consumes less power than conventional compressor-based systems and reduces space requirements.

The range uses R-513A refrigerant, which has a lower global warming potential than R-410A and is non-flammable with low toxicity. The company notes that this aligns the system with EU F-Gas Regulation 2024/573 and supports operators seeking to reduce emissions while maintaining cooling capacity.

Designed for efficiency and regulatory compliance

Sam Bainborough, VP Thermal Management, EMEA at Vertiv, explains, “With this latest addition to the Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM range, we’re making our direct expansion offering more flexible while addressing two critical challenges faced by data centre operators today: environmental compliance and operational efficiency.

“The new air-cooled models boost free-cooling capabilities to lower PUE, demonstrating our commitment to providing energy-efficient and environmentally responsible options.”

The CoolPhase Perimeter PAM includes variable-speed compressors, staged coils, and patented filtration technology, and integrates with CoolPhase Condenser units using the Liebert iCOM control platform.

The range forms part of Vertiv’s wider thermal portfolio and is supported by the company’s service organisation, covering design, commissioning, and ongoing operational support.

