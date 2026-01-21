Fluke Networks launches CertiFiber Max fibre tester

Author: Joe Peck

Fluke Networks, a manufacturer of network certification and troubleshooting tools, has launched CertiFiber Max, a third-generation optical loss test set designed for high-density data centre fibre testing.

The tester is built on the Versiv platform and integrates with LinkWare software. Fluke Networks states that CertiFiber Max can certify up to 24 fibres in under one second, addressing growing testing demands as fibre density increases in AI- and cloud-driven environments.

As data centre architectures evolve, contractors are under pressure to certify more fibres within tighter performance margins. Fluke Networks notes that many existing tools either limit fibre counts or rely on fan-out cables and adapters, increasing testing time and complexity.

Designed for high-density fibre certification

CertiFiber Max supports 12-, 16-, and 24-fibre MPO connectors, as well as 16- and 24-fibre MMC connectors, using field-replaceable UniPort adapters. These adapters are designed to connect directly to multiple connector types and can be replaced or upgraded on site, extending the working life of the tester.

The company says this approach allows technicians to adapt to changing connector standards without replacing test equipment, while also protecting tester ports during use in demanding environments.

Vineet Thuvara, Chief Product Officer at Fluke Corporation, comments, “CertiFiber Max reflects our belief that trust in data centre operations starts at the physical layer. Built on the proven Versiv platform, it delivers native 24-fibre support for high-density networks.”

As fibre counts continue to rise, the company positions its CertiFiber Max as a tool designed to support both current installations and future requirements, including emerging connector formats such as MMC.

Charlie Stroup, Applications Engineering Manager at US Conec, notes, “As MMC deployments continue to expand rapidly, Fluke’s CertiFiber Max plays a critical role in supporting reliable testing for next-generation AI networks.”

The system measures optical loss, length, and polarity across multiple fibres in under a second and uses the one-jumper reference method recommended by industry standards and manufacturers.

