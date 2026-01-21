Motivair introduces scalable CDU for AI data centres

Author: Joe Peck

Motivair, a provider of liquid cooling systems for data centres, owned by Schneider Electric, has announced a new coolant distribution unit designed to support high-density data centre cooling requirements, including large-scale AI and high-performance computing deployments.

The new CDU, MCDU-70, has a nominal capacity of 2.5 MW and is intended for use in liquid-cooled environments where compute density continues to increase.

Motivair says the system can be deployed as part of a centralised cooling architecture and scaled beyond 10 MW through multiple units operating together.

According to the company, the CDU is designed to support current and future GPU-based workloads, where heat output is significantly higher than traditional CPU-based infrastructure.

It notes that rack power densities in AI environments are expected to approach one megawatt and above, increasing the need for liquid cooling approaches.

Designed for scalable, high-density cooling

Motivair states that the new CDU integrates with Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform, allowing multiple units to operate as part of a coordinated system. The design is intended to support phased expansion as cooling demand grows, without requiring major redesign of the wider plant.

Rich Whitmore, CEO of Motivair by Schneider Electric, comments, “Our solutions are designed to keep pace with chip and silicon evolution. Data centre success now depends on delivering scalable, reliable infrastructure that aligns with next-generation AI factory deployments.”

The CDU forms part of Schneider Electric’s wider liquid cooling portfolio, which includes systems ranging from lower-capacity deployments through to multi-megawatt installations.

Motivair says the units are designed as modular building blocks, enabling operators to select and combine systems based on specific performance and redundancy requirements.

The system is manufactured through Schneider Electric’s facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and is intended to provide high flow rates and pressure within a compact footprint.

The company adds that the design supports parallel filtration, real-time monitoring, and integration with other cooling components to support efficient operation across the data centre.

The MCDU-70 is now available to order globally.

