Axis Communications, a network video specialist, has introduced Axis Cloud Connect, an open hybrid cloud platform designed to provide customers with more secure, flexible, and scalable security solutions. Together with Axis devices, the platform enables a range of managed services to support system and device management, video and data delivery and meet high demands in cybersecurity, the company says.

The video surveillance market is increasingly utilising connectivity to cloud, driven by the need for remote access, data-driven insights, and scalability. While the number of cloud-connected cameras is growing at a rate of over 80% per year, the trend toward cloud adoption has shifted more towards the implementation of hybrid security solutions, a mix of cloud and on-premises infrastructure, using smart edge devices as powerful generators of valuable data.

Axis Cloud Connect enables smooth integration of Axis devices and partner applications by offering a selection of managed services. To keep systems up to date and to ensure consistent system performance and cybersecurity, Axis takes added responsibility for hosting, delivering, and running digital services to ensure availability and reliability. The managed services enable secure remote access to live video operations, and improved device management with automated updates throughout the lifecycle. It also offers user and access management for easy and secure control of user access rights and permissions.

According to Johan Paulsson, CTO, Axis Communications, “Axis Cloud Connect is a continuation of our commitment to deliver secure-by-design solutions that meet changing customer needs. This offering combines the benefits of cloud technology and hybrid architectures with our deep knowledge of analytics, image usability, cybersecurity, and long-term experience with cloud-based solutions, all managed by our team of experts to reduce friction for our customers.”

With a focus on adding security, flexibility and scalability to its offerings, Axis has also announced that it has built the next generation of its video management system (VMS) – AXIS Camera Station – on Axis Cloud Connect. Accordingly, Axis is extending its VMS into a suite of solutions that includes AXIS Camera Station Pro, Edge and Center. The AXIS Camera Station suite is engineered to more precisely match the needs of users based on flexible options for video surveillance and device management, architecture and storage, analytics and data management, and cloud-based services.

AXIS Camera Station Edge: An easily accessible cam-to-cloud innovation combining the power of Axis edge devices with Axis cloud services. It provides a cost-effective, easy-to-use, secure, and scalable video surveillance offering. It is reportedly easy to install and maintain, with minimal equipment on-site. Only a camera with SD card is needed or use AXIS S30 Recorder Series depending on the requirements. This flexible and reliable recording solution offers straight-forward control from anywhere, AXIS claims.

An easily accessible cam-to-cloud innovation combining the power of Axis edge devices with Axis cloud services. It provides a cost-effective, easy-to-use, secure, and scalable video surveillance offering. It is reportedly easy to install and maintain, with minimal equipment on-site. Only a camera with SD card is needed or use AXIS S30 Recorder Series depending on the requirements. This flexible and reliable recording solution offers straight-forward control from anywhere, AXIS claims. AXIS Camera Station Pro: A powerful and flexible video surveillance and access management software for customers who want full control of their system. It ensures they have full flexibility to take control of their site and build the right solution on their private network, while also benefiting from optional cloud connectivity. It supports the complete range of Axis products and comes with all the powerful features needed for active video management and access control. It includes new features such as a web client, data insight dashboards and improved search functionality and optional cloud connectivity.

A powerful and flexible video surveillance and access management software for customers who want full control of their system. It ensures they have full flexibility to take control of their site and build the right solution on their private network, while also benefiting from optional cloud connectivity. It supports the complete range of Axis products and comes with all the powerful features needed for active video management and access control. It includes new features such as a web client, data insight dashboards and improved search functionality and optional cloud connectivity. AXIS Camera Station Center: Providing new possibilities to effectively manage and operate hundreds or even thousands of cloud-connected AXIS Camera Station Pro or AXIS Camera Station Edge sites all from one centralised location. Accessible from anywhere, it enables aggregated multi-site device management, user management, and video operation. In addition, it offers corporate IT functionality such as Active Directory, user group management, and 24/7 support.

Axis Cloud Connect, the AXIS Camera Station offering, and Axis devices are all built with robust cybersecurity measures to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. In addition, with powerful edge devices and the AXIS OS working in tandem with Axis cloud capabilities, users can expect high-level performance with seamless software and firmware updates.

The new cloud-based platform and the solutions built upon it by both Axis and selected partners aim to create opportunity and value throughout the channel, allowing companies to utilise the cloud at a pace that makes the most sense for their evolving business needs.

For more from Axis, click here.