Pulsant, a UK-based provider of data centre and edge infrastructure, has launched a partner programme designed to create a partner ecosystem enabling regional businesses and channel partners to jointly capitalise on rising demand for colocation, Edge, and IaaS solutions.

Pulsant’s new programme offers partners access to its platformEDGE digital infrastructure and aims to develop a collaborative ecosystem by providing Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with new commercial models, sales enablement resources, incentives and dedicated support staff. Not only will this facilitate digital innovation while accelerating hybrid cloud adoption, but it will also allow partners to deliver compelling solutions for their clients without major capital outlays.

Wendy Shearer, Director of Partners and Ecosystems, comments, “The UK Digital Strategy emphasises the need for partnerships to drive innovation. As organisations seek to take advantage of AI, IoT and other transformative technologies, they require robust regional infrastructure supported by a strong ecosystem.

“Regional firms often lack these resources to build successful digital infrastructure investments. Our interconnected ecosystem strengthens their ability to capitalise on high-growth markets such as AI or IoT, turning collaboration between enterprises, service providers, platforms and connectivity companies into competitive advantage.”

Pulsant’s established environment already includes over 200 IT service providers, 100 SaaS platforms, 500+ enterprises, and connectivity providers including LINX and Megaport. Combined with its 12 regional data centres, this ecosystem provides the foundation for channel partners and their clients to fully leverage emerging tech capabilities.

“The digital economy demands robust infrastructure combined with thriving partner ecosystems to foster sustainable growth and transformation,” Wendy adds. “Our programme facilitates that collaborative environment regionally.”

To support the programme’s expansion, Pulsant bolstered its channel team by hiring a Head of Partnerships and three Regional Partner Development Managers.

