Centiel’s UPS innovations are now available to hire on a short or longer-term basis for data centres needing instant power protection during refurbishment, or other facilities such as hospitals which require an immediate, temporary uninterruptible power supply.

Andrew Skelton, Operations Director at Centiel, explains, “We offer flexible, rapid deployment of our industry leading UPS solutions from our standalone and modular ranges from 10kW to 1.5MW. We also have containerised modular UPS solutions for larger projects between 50kW and 1.5MW. Our containerised solutions hire includes electrical installation, integral lighting, fire detection and suppression, cooling, batteries and 24/7/365 support with guaranteed site attendance, making it suitable as a full ‘plug and play’ emergency option or for facilities needing to back up their existing UPS while refurbishment or other works take place.

“Our UPS hire solution can be arranged to suit specific needs at very short notice. Subject to availability, we currently have two 600kW and one 300kW containerised, flexible UPS solutions ready to deploy within 48 hours and we are currently adding to the fleet. We can also parallel them together for sites requiring up to 1.5MW of backup power. The containers can be delivered onto suitably rated hard standing areas to suit disaster recovery situations or planned shutdowns.

“The UPS’s arrive fully tested with batteries already charged. We simply deliver the bespoke containerised UPS solution into position, install the top row of batteries and connect the AC input and output cabling via Powerlock connections, so the system is typically up and running within six hours of delivery.”

Routine maintenance is covered by the hire charge for extended hire periods and Centiel’s UPS can remain on site for as long as the facility needs critical power protection. Hiring a UPS may be a tax efficient way to solve an organisation’s short term power protection problems as a purchase comes out of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), whilst a rental can be set against Operational Expenditure (OPEX).

Centiel’s UPS hire service is available for its standalone UPS PremiumTower and also its three-phase, modular UPS CumulusPower which offers ‘9 nines’ (99.9999999%) availability to effectively eliminate system downtime; class leading 97.1% on-line efficiency to minimise running costs and true ‘hot swap’ modules to eliminate human error in operation.

Andrew continues, “Our fast deployment UPS’s, including our containerised solutions, are ready to go. They are an ideal temporary solution for data centres, hospitals or other facilities needing to provide critical power at short notice or for an economical option to support more planned projects.”

Centiel now protects critical loads for data centres and comms rooms in over 100 countries across five continents.

