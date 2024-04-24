Object First, the developer of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam, has announced Vitanium as its first partner in the UK market.

Object First states that this new partnership demonstrates its commitment to delivering customers an innovative and secure data protection solution to the region.

“As one of the largest markets in Europe for Veeam, the UK presents a significant growth opportunity for us,” says Mark Haddleton, EMEA Channel Sales Director at Object First. “We are excited to partner with Vitanium, a company known for its expertise in data protection and strong partnership with Veeam.”

Ootbi is a ransomware-proof and immutable appliance-based solution designed specifically for Veeam customers. It offers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage with out-of-the-box immutability and zero access to root. It is a secure, simple, powerful storage appliance that is purpose-built for mid-size Veeam customers.

Vitanium, a UK-based company with over 20 years of experience delivering enterprise backup innovations, is well-positioned to support Object First’s growth strategy in the UK market. With a team of certified Veeam engineers and ISO 27001/ ISO 9001 accredited data backup services, Vitanium offers agile, dynamic, and secure data protection services to MSPs, Enterprise customers, and end-users in various sectors.

“In response to the ever-present threat of ransomware, we’ve observed a notable shift in customer preference for data protection solutions that are both highly effective and easy to manage, says Paul Houselander, Technical Director at Vitanium. “Our search for a solution prioritised ease of deployment, secure and immutable storage capabilities, scalability, and the ability to handle modern workload demands efficiently. Opting for Ootbi by Object First was a clear choice. The tight Veeam integration enables our customers to safeguard their backups with on-premises immutable object storage purpose-built for Veeam, ensuring the highest level of protection is achieved.”

By partnering with Vitanium, Object First gains access to a team of certified Veeam engineers and taps into the company’s extensive partnership with Veeam, which has spanned nearly half a decade. This collaboration opens up new avenues for both parties, allowing them to reach a broader customer base and deliver unmatched value to clients.