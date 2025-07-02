Datum launches second Manchester data centre, MCR2

Author: Joe Peck

UK data centre provider Datum Datacentres has officially launched MCR2, its newest data centre in Manchester, marking a milestone for both the company and the region’s £500 million regeneration initiative. The well-attended opening ceremony took place on Thursday, 26 June and celebrated the completion of the almost two-year construction project, signalling a boost for Manchester’s position as a UK tech hub.

The ribbon was cut by Emma Taylor, Labour Councillor for the Sharston Ward, and the event was attended by distinguished guests including members of Manchester City Council, who collaborated closely with Datum throughout the project. Their joint efforts sought to ensure the facility aligns with the goals of Wythenshawe’s ongoing regeneration, creating a resource to support the community’s sustainable growth and innovation.

Commenting on the launch, Matt Edgley, COO at Datum Datacentres, says, “We are thrilled to have officially opened MCR2. From the outset, our vision for MCR2 was to set new standards in operational resilience and reliability while embedding sustainability at its core. This facility stands as a testament to our commitment to fostering positive social and environmental change, supporting the local economy and playing an active role in the regeneration of Wythenshawe.”

MCR2 was built in response to Manchester’s rapidly growing demand for data centre infrastructure. The new facility provides capacity for up to 1,200 racks, each capable of up to 30kW power delivery on dual circuits, supported by 2N level resilience. MCR2 offers a design PUE of 1.25, a 100% power availability SLA, and a focus on sustainability, security, and “operational excellence.” Security is further bolstered by the inclusion of an on-site police-linked Alarm Receiving Centre and the site’s NSI Gold certification (BS5979 SOC).

Emma Taylor, Labour Councillor for the Sharston Ward, comments, “Data centres are a critical part of our data infrastructure in Manchester and, as anchors for investment, play a really important part in supporting local growth. This multimillion pound investment by Datum really demonstrates the confidence in the region and I’m really excited for what the future holds. As someone who grew up just metres from the site of what is now MCR2, I’d like to thank the team at Datum for bringing a bit of life back into the fringes of Wythenshawe town centre.”

Datum’s design and construction partner Keysource delivered the facility.

Jon Healy, Managing Director at Keysource, a Salute company, adds, “It’s been great to deliver on another successful project with Datum Datacentres. We set out to challenge the status quo and drive the highest possible standards across the project design, construction, and sustainability. Collaboration between Datum and Keysource has been at the fore to deliver on key business drivers and is testament to our talented people involved. We look forward to the next project.”

