Elevate strengthens MPO expertise with Senko

Author: Joe Peck

Elevate – Future Faster, the data centre brand from Excel Networking Solutions, continues to build momentum in the EMEA data centre market, with its Config Team recently completing advanced training in MPO (multi-fibre push-on) connectivity, delivered by Senko.

Senko is an industry-trusted manufacturer of fibre optic connectivity – with solutions at the heart of Elevate’s high-performance MPO portfolio. The recent training covered the full spectrum of MPO best practice – termination, polishing, testing, inspection, and cleaning – reinforcing Elevate’s ability to deliver high standards for mission-critical data centre infrastructure and ensuring that Elevate’s team is equipped with the latest expertise.

Andrew Percival, Managing Director of Excel Networking Solutions, comments, “At the core of Elevate is a simple promise: to deliver Future Faster. That means investing in partnerships, in solutions, and in our people.

“When our associates are trained to this level, they approach every project with confidence and, in turn, that helps our customers deliver their projects with equal levels of confidence.”

This latest investment in people builds on Excel Networking’s decade-long commitment to pre-configuration services, which have seen major expansion over the past 12 months. New facilities at the additional warehouse facility, Environ House, which has a three-times larger footprint than the HQ, include a purpose-built fibre room with dedicated zones for multi-fibre and high-density terminations (MPO, MTP, VSFF), supported by a multi-six-figure investment in state-of-the-art equipment and capacity.

Richard Cann, Config Team Manager, adds, “As demand for MPO grows, having this expertise in-house gives Elevate and our customers a real advantage – delivering high-quality, UK-assembled solutions at speed and scale.”

Andrew concludes, “Our Powered by Partnerships approach is all about combining best-in-class technology with deep technical knowledge. Senko is a key partner and together with our investment we’re helping the market deploy future-ready connectivity faster.”

To discover more about Elevate – Future Faster and their MPO capabilities, visit the Elevate website.