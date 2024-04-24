CtrlS Datacenters, Asia’s largest Rated-4 data centre operator, has announced the opening of a brand new data centre – named Hyderabad DC3 – which is to open in Gachibowli, a financial district located in Hyderabad, India. This is set to be CtrlS’ third facility in the city, and the company says that the new location is expected to open within the next three months.

Hyderabad DC3 will have a built-up area of almost 1.34 lakh square feet, with a 13MW IT load capacity. It is a Ground + 5 storeyed facility, and boasts the following features:

– AI-ready with advanced cooling technologies

– Earthquake resistant – structurally designed to comply with seismic zone 2 standards

– Flood-proof – Positioned at mean sea level of 542 metres. DC further elevated by two metres, mitigating flood risks

– Nine-layer physical security

– Access to cloud connect services from Google, Oracle, Azure and AWS via CtrlS Cloud Connect. The first and only Google Cloud Partner Interconnect provider in Hyderabad

– Access to major Internet Exchange (IX) providers via IX Connect portfolio

– Interconnected to all major DCs within Hyderabad with CtrlS Metro Connect and major CtrlS DCs across Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi via CtrlS NLD Connect

– Planning for LEED Platinum-certification leveraging renewable energy and advanced water recycling amongst other sustainable initiatives.

Speaking on the news, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, enthuses, “Following up on our $2 billion (£1.6bn) investment plans, we are happy to unveil our upcoming Hyderabad data centre – DC3. The city of Hyderabad is one of the largest data centre markets in India and holds strategic significance because of the presence of a large number of enterprises, cloud service providers and being one of the most preferred locations for hosting disaster recovery services, as it lies in seismic zone-2.”

CtrlS Datacenters currently operates two facilities in Hyderabad – located in HITEC City and Gachibowli respectively. The company has a nationwide footprint of 250 MW of data centre capacity in strategic tier-one markets such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida and Hyderabad. CtrlS Datacenters also operates Edge data centre facilities in tier-two markets such as Patna, Kolkata and Lucknow.

For more from CtrlS Datacenters, click here.