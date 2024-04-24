Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data centre campuses, has announced its entry into the Irish market with the development of a multi-phase data centre campus (DUB1).

The company will invest more than €1 billion (£858 million) over multiple phases to support the construction and delivery of the campus in one of the largest data centre markets in Europe. The first two phases consist of 52MW of IT capacity, with the first phase expected to be operational in late 2024. Upon completion, DUB1 will mark Vantage’s 14th EMEA campus in a growing regional portfolio that spans seven countries.

The company’s flagship Ireland campus will be located approximately nine miles from Dublin city centre in Profile Park, Grange Castle, an area known for its data centres. Sited on 22 acres, the 405,000 square foot campus will consist of one 32MW facility and one 20MW facility and has available land and power to add a third facility in the future. The highly efficient campus is being built in alignment with Vantage’s sustainable blueprint to deliver an annualised Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2, using virtually no water for cooling.

Vantage says that it is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and drives emission reductions through the use of renewable energy and sustainable fuel alternatives across its value chain. This aligns with Ireland’s climate action plans and with the environmental commitments of the company’s key customers.

The DUB1 campus will include an on-site 100MVA multi-fuel generation plant capable of running a combination of fuels, primarily hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable fuel, and gas fed by Gas Networks Ireland. Given the temporary power constraints in Dublin, this on-site generation plant will support current capacity constraints by alleviating pressure on energy demand from the grid while achieving optimal efficiency and power output. The generation plant is also capable of funnelling power back to the grid, further supporting power availability in the Dublin area.

In addition, Vantage plans to deploy HVO in place of conventional diesel fuel throughout its fleet of back-up generators and is working to obtain corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) for green energy, such as biomethane from local providers. Currently, the company is leveraging HVO for 99% of its fuel requirements during the construction phase.

“The South Dublin Chamber warmly welcomes the confidence shown in our area through the €1 billion investment by Vantage Data Centers,” says Peter Byrne, CEO, South Dublin Chamber. “Vantage will not only be contributing to local employment and taxation, but will be ensuring the safety of our data and future-proofing business for years to come with this major investment in technology.”

“With Dublin being one of the biggest data centre markets in the world, this expansion further solidifies Vantage’s role at the forefront of the digital infrastructure revolution and signifies the start of a strong partnership with local officials and the community,” adds David Howson, President, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers. “Throughout this development, there will be a significant positive economic impact to the community as we employ more than 1,100 individuals during peak construction and create approximately 165 jobs to operate the campus. Vantage is committed to being a good neighbour where we build and operate data centres, and we are eager to continue working with community organisations such as Round Tower GAA Club, Newcastle Tidy Towns, St. Francis Football Club, Ballyboden St. Enda’s GAA, St. Ronan’s National School in Deansrath and others.”

“Vantage is committed to environmental responsibility and is pleased that our sustainability goals – including reducing emissions, achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and maximising energy efficiency – align closely with those of the Irish government and regulatory bodies as we continue growing Ireland’s position as a leader in the digital age for cloud computing,” notes Jinél Fourie, Director of Public Policy, EMEA at Vantage Data Centres. “As environmental technology continues to advance, including the inaugural use of a multi-fuel generation plant in Dublin, we look forward to continuing our local partnerships to explore additional solutions to enhance the local community.”

