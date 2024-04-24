DāSTOR, an enterprise-focused provider of scalable and secure hybrid colocation solutions, has announced the acquisition of a purpose-built data centre facility located at 3 Boulden Circle in New Castle, Delaware.

With over 30,000 square feet of raised floor to support the immediate needs of new customers, DāSTOR says the facility enhances its capacity to deliver optimised, enterprise-class data management solutions, while also offering the high density solutions critical for cloud and AI service providers.

Strategically located along the Interstate-95 corridor, and ideally positioned between the key cloud/data center markets of Ashburn, Virginia and New York/New Jersey, this location provides multiple connectivity options from various network providers, suitable for cloud providers, enterprises, and technology firms. Delaware’s tax advantages for IT equipment spend further enhance the facility’s appeal, the company says.

Kevin Mulqueen, CEO of DāSTOR, comments, “We are excited about this strategic expansion into New Castle, DE, which supports the growing demand for our services. Our commitment to providing straightforward, adaptable solutions enables our clients to leverage the latest in AI and cloud services, supporting our ongoing growth and scalability.”

Key features of the new DāSTOR data centre facility include: 2N+1 UPS redundancy, providing high-level power reliability; N+1 cooling redundancy, for optimal environmental control; and comprehensive security measures, guaranteeing top-tier protection.

Tom Borgers, Managing Director of Data Center operations, adds, “This expansion strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients with enhanced connectivity and security, affirming our commitment to delivering cutting-edge and reliable data solutions.”

The acquisition of this facility by DāSTOR marks a milestone in providing scalable and secure hybrid colocation solutions. This location marks DāSTOR’s fifth data centre in a region where demand consistently exceeds supply. The mid-Atlantic is recognised for hosting many of the US’s largest concentrations of data centres built upon dense fibre routes with global connectivity options to enable superior digital infrastructure solutions.

In addition to expanding colocation and connectivity solutions, DāSTOR remains dedicated to addressing the emergent needs of enterprise businesses with a comprehensive suite of services including data storage and backup, private cloud, public cloud on-ramps, and security solutions incorporating data classification and remediation tools for ransomware protection.

For more from DāSTOR, click here.