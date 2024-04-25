Infinidat, a provider of enterprise storage innovations, has announced that its InfiniBox SSA II has been recognised by analyst firm, DCIG, as one of the world’s top cyber secure all-flash arrays (AFA) for enterprise storage.

This high ranking, which was revealed in the 2024-25 DCIG Top 5 Cyber Secure High-End All Flash Arrays Report, is based on independent research that DCIG conducted into the AFA marketplace, with an expanded focus on cyber storage resilience and recovery.

“The recognition of the InfiniBox SSA II as one of the top five cyber secure AFAs in the world validates that not only is Infinidat’s primary storage solution the fastest all-flash array with industry-leading ultra-low latency, but also an industry acclaimed solution for cyber resilient storage,” says Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Ever since we delivered the ground-breaking capabilities of InfiniBox SSA with our InfiniSafe cyber storage software and our InfiniVerse platform, Infinidat has redefined cyber resilience and recovery for enterprise storage. With an unprecedented guarantee, our InfiniBox SSA II ensures that enterprises and service providers recover and restore data at near-instantaneous speed after a cyberattack, significantly reducing the impact of ransomware and malware and saving companies time and money.”

Cyber resilience is among the most important and highly demanded requirements of enterprises today to ensure exceptional cyber security and resist cyber attacks across the entire storage estate and data infrastructure. Infinidat’s InfiniSafe cyber secure capabilities in the InfiniBox SSA II innovation combines immutable snapshots of data, logical air gapping, a fenced forensic environment, cyber detection, and virtually instantaneous data recovery, which clocks in at less than one minute, guaranteed. Infinidat leverages artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) to provide deep content-level scanning to identify compromised data. The InfiniBox SSA II creates a private network that is isolated for data validation, facilitating the critical step of identifying a clean copy of data for reliable, rapid recovery.

“Having a cyber secure all-flash array is a necessity for enterprises to protect data from cyber attackers and ensure the security of the entire storage infrastructure, as well as to maximise business benefits by automating and consolidating workloads onto a higher-performance all-flash platform,” said Dave Raffo, Consulting Analyst at DCIG. “A legacy all-flash array without cyber security capabilities built into it is already outdated and a potential huge liability in today’s world of continuous cyberattacks. Our list of the top five Cyber Secure High-End All Flash Arrays constitutes the future of enterprise storage. The InfiniBox SSA II has earned a top spot because of advanced cyber resilience features on its platform, coupled with the performance, scalability, 100% availability, and cost-effectiveness that enterprises need.”

The InfiniBox SSA II is Infinidat’s high-performance, all-flash array aimed at mission-critical workloads that demand the ultimate in real-world application performance. It is integrated with the InfiniVerse platform, which accelerates Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) to automate and streamline storage management, utilises AI-based predictive analytics, and enables easier management of hybrid cloud storage implementations.

In addition to creating a cyber secure enterprise storage infrastructure that is efficient and dynamic, the InfiniBox SSA II allows customers to not only have optimal application and workload performance, but also allow for substantial storage consolidation, transforming storage performance, providing superior reliability, and reducing CAPEX and OPEX. The SSA II delivers the same 100% availability, white glove service, and lower total cost of ownership that defines the industry acclaimed InfiniBox customer experience, the company states.

To read the DCIG report, click here.

For more from Infinidat, click here.