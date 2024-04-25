Lenovo Group has announced a comprehensive new suite of purpose-built AI-centric infrastructure systems and innovations to advance Hybrid AI innovation from edge to cloud.

The company is delivering GPU-rich and thermal efficient solutions intended for compute intensive workloads across multiple environments and industries. In industries such as financial services and healthcare, customers are managing massive data sets that require extreme I/O bandwidth, and Lenovo is providing the IT infrastructure vital to management of critical data. Across all these solutions is Lenovo TruScale, which provides the ultimate flexibility, scale and support for customers to on-ramp demanding AI workloads completely as-a-service. Regardless of where customers are in their AI journey, Lenovo Professional Services says that it can simplify the AI experience as customers look to meet the new demands and opportunities of AI that businesses are facing today.

“Lenovo is working to accelerate insights from data by delivering new AI solutions for use across industries delivering a significant positive impact on the everyday operations of our customers,” says Kirk Skaugen, President of Lenovo ISG. “From advancing financial service capabilities, upgrading the retail experience, or improving the efficiency of our cities, our hybrid approach enables businesses with AI-ready and AI-optimised infrastructure, taking AI from concept to reality and empowering businesses to efficiently deploy powerful, scalable and right-sized AI solutions that drive innovation, digitalisation and productivity.”

In collaboration with AMD, Lenovo is also delivering the ThinkSystem SR685a V3 8GPU server, bringing customers extreme performance for the most compute-demanding AI workloads, inclusive of GenAI and Large Language Models (LLM). The powerful innovation provides fast acceleration, large memory, and I/O bandwidth to handle huge data sets, needed for advances in the financial services, healthcare, energy, climate science, and transportation industries. The new ThinkSystem SR685a V3 is designed for both enterprise private on-prem AI as well as for public AI cloud service providers.

Additionally, Lenovo is bringing AI inferencing and real time data analysis to the edge with the new Lenovo ThinkAgile MX455 V3 Edge Premier Solution with AMD EPYCTM 8004 processors. A versatile AI-optimised platform delivers new levels of AI, compute, and storage performance at the edge with the best power efficiency of any Azure Stack HCI solution. Offering turnkey seamless integration with on-prem and Azure cloud, Lenovo’s ThinkAgile MX455 V3 Edge Premier Solution allows customers to reduce TCO with unique lifecycle management, gain an enhanced customer experience and allows the ability to adopt software innovations faster.

Lenovo and AMD have also unveiled a multi-node, high-performance, thermally efficient server designed to maximise performance per rack for intensive transaction processing. The Lenovo ThinkSystem SD535 V3 is a 1S/1U half-width server node powered by a single fourth-gen AMD EPYC processor, and it’s engineered to maximise processing power and thermal efficiency for workloads including cloud computing and virtualisation at scale, big data analytic, high-performance computing and real-time e-commerce transactions for businesses of all sizes.

Finally, to empower businesses and accelerate success with AI adoption, Lenovo has introduced with immediate availability Lenovo AI Advisory and Professional Services that offer a breadth of services, solutions and platforms designed to help businesses of all sizes navigate the AI landscape, find the right innovations to put AI to work for their organisations quickly, cost-effectively and at scale, bringing AI from concept to reality.

For more from Lenovo, click here.