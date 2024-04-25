atNorth, a Nordic colocation, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir as Chief Development Officer.

An experienced engineer with extensive experience in leading innovation and operations in large corporations, Anna will be tasked with guiding atNorth’s development initiatives, driving the expansion of atNorth’s existing sites, and delivering new data centre campuses across the Nordics as the business continues its significant growth plans.

As the demand for sustainable infrastructure continues to increase, atNorth says that it remains committed to its goal of raising awareness of the environmental, technological, and financial benefits of its data centres. Anna’s background in innovation and service performance complements this goal. An expert in portfolio strategy, governance and business engagement, the hire also supports atNorth’s dedication to investing in the right people to ensure demand is met with speed and second-to-none customer service.

“Anna has an established history of achievement in dynamic innovation and cross-organisational operations”, says Eyjolfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. “Her collaborative leadership style and strategic vision make her ideally suited to help us grow our data centre portfolio. We are delighted to welcome her to our unified and dedicated team”.

Prior to joining atNorth, Anna held several senior positions at Marel, a global provider of advanced food processing solutions. Most recently, she served as President North America (NAM) and Executive Vice President, Innovation at Marel and is also a member of several boards of directors. Anna has a master’s degree in engineering from the Technical University of Berlin. Her wealth of experience brings a unique visualisation of global business transformation and the importance of messaging and communication, atNorth says.

“atNorth’s expansion strategy has been hugely successful and illustrates the quality of the solutions they offer”, Anna says. “As the demand for their sustainable infrastructure continues to increase, I am excited to join this cohesive team to lead the development of atNorth’s new data centre sites”.

atNorth’s success is evidenced by its continual industry recognition and the increasing demand for its sustainable high-performance infrastructure. The business is currently building three new sites: FIN02, a 15MW site near Helsinki, Finland; FIN04, a 60MW mega site in Kouvola, Finland; and DEN01, a 30MW data centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, in direct response to this demand.

