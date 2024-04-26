Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection technologies, has announced a collaboration with Enel X Global Retail, which is expected to result in the avoidance of more than 30,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions from Ireland’s energy grid through the utilisation of data centre batteries, supporting the nation’s renewable energy transition.

Ireland’s increasing share of wind power, a variable energy source, poses challenges for grid management and stability for all grid users, including data centres. To tackle this challenge sustainably, Digital Realty is enhancing its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems by using the integrated batteries to provide balancing services that help maintain grid stability. This innovative solution enables more renewable energy to be fed into the Irish power grid while ensuring the grid continues to operate reliably.

Fluctuations in grid frequency are inevitable due to the dynamic nature of wind power generation and fluctuations in power demand on the Irish grid. Digital Realty’s UPS systems are designed to seamlessly respond to these fluctuations by swiftly redirecting loads from the grid to batteries in real-time. This adaptive approach plays a crucial role in preserving grid stability, ensuring that grid frequency stays within established operational thresholds. By safeguarding critical loads and bolstering resilience for data centre customers, this solution effectively mitigates the potential risks associated with grid events, thereby enhancing overall data centre reliability.

The battery banks housed within Digital Realty’s data centres in Ireland serve as backup power sources for emergencies. These batteries have undergone rigorous testing and approval to provide backup power to the grid, enabling it to increase the use of clean wind power while simultaneously reducing its dependence on fossil fuel power plants during periods of high demand.

Typically, the addition of one megawatt (MW) of power to the dynamic frequency program has the potential to save the grid approximately 4,000 tonnes of CO₂ per annum. Initially, Digital Realty has integrated 6 MW of UPS capacity into the program. When the remaining available capacity is included, it is expected to help the grid save more than 30,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, depending on customer load.

Séamus Dunne, Managing Director, Digital Realty in the UK and Ireland, comments, “Data centres are designed with efficiency front of mind, however, it’s crucial to acknowledge the complexity of integrating renewable energy sources into Ireland’s power grid. With this partnership, Digital Realty is using its data centre assets in an innovative way to support more renewables on the grid and reduce carbon emissions. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Enel X on this transformative project, boosting the reliability of the power grid throughout Ireland.”

John Byrne, Head of Operations for the UK and Ireland at Enel X said: “Electricity grids of the future will become increasingly reliant on the formation of mutually beneficial relationships between user, technology and local regulations. By adopting this mindset, the infrastructure network that data centre owners create to support their own operations, could also provide valuable resilience to the grid operator that enables it to fulfil the green energy needs of a growing population and economy. Digital Realty is paving the way for other large energy consumers to become part of the solution to the challenges facing our electricity grid today and into the future.”

Digital Realty is the first global colocation provider to participate in this transformative initiative in Ireland, the pilot of which initially took place in September last year. Leveraging the success achieved by Digital Realty in Asia Pacific, particularly in Sydney, where a similar program was implemented using Enel X’s system, Digital Realty continues to lead the charge by partnering with Enel-X to deliver solutions that improve grid reliability for all power users while reducing power sector carbon emissions.

