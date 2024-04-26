Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ) hyperscale data centre specialist, AirTrunk, and Hong Kong’s major power utility, CLP Power Hong Kong, have announced the largest site-specific renewable energy certificate (REC) procurement in Hong Kong to support its customer, Microsoft, with its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2025.

The renewable generation will come from 200+ megawatts (MW) of aggregated installed capacity of local solar sites across 17,000 locations in the New Territories of Hong Kong.

This collaboration follows the hourly renewable energy solution that matches Microsoft’s data centre electricity consumption in Hong Kong with local renewable energy from the West New Territories (WENT) landfill gas power generation units of CLP Power.

AirTrunk Chief Customer & Innovation Officer, Damien Spillane, says, “As the region’s largest hyperscale data centre provider, we continue to identify opportunities to collaborate with customers and utility providers to support the sustainable growth of the cloud. This agreement reinforces that multiple stakeholder collaboration is needed to help decarbonise the industry.”

CLP Power Senior Director Customer Success and Experience, Lena Low, adds, “We are glad to see more corporate customers have committed to larger and longer RECs procurement, demonstrating their commitment to long-term sustainability and supporting local renewable energy development. Together with AirTrunk, we are pleased to support Microsoft to achieve their renewable energy goals. CLP Power will continue to work with our business customers to help them save energy and minimise their carbon footprint in support of the Hong Kong SAR Government’s long-term decarbonisation goal.”

Microsoft General Manager Renewable and Carbon Free Energy, Adrian Anderson, notes, “By leveraging the capabilities of organisations like AirTrunk and CLP Power and their presence in the Hong Kong market, we are able to secure additional renewable supply in support of our goal to use 100% renewable energy by 2025. These types of collaborations are key as we continue to move toward meeting our renewable energy goals.”

Across its 11 facilities in APJ, AirTrunk offers its customers renewable energy options to help meet their ambitious sustainability targets. More information about AirTrunk’s progress toward Net Zero by 2030 is shared in the company’s FY23 Sustainability Report.

For more from AirTrunk, click here.