Epsilon Telecommunications, a global interconnectivity provider, has been chosen by Moratelindo, one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure and network providers in Indonesia, to connect customers to a global ecosystem of Internet Exchanges (IXs) via Remote Peering.

This partnership enables Moratelindo’s enterprise customers, carriers and service providers to extend their network reach and improve content and application performance in the US, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and the rest of the world without the need for additional infrastructure investment and physical presence in-country.

Epsilon’s Remote Peering solution is available via Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny, providing Moratelindo and its customers with on-demand access to internet exchange points such as Any2Exchange in the US, AMS-IX in Europe, HK-IX in Hong Kong and JP-IX in Japan. Epsilon has established a 100G network-to-network interface (NNI) with Moratelindo, further enabling its customers to access a broader network via Epsilon’s backbone infrastructure. This also eliminates the need for costly international private leased circuit (IPLC) connections.

“The cloud market in Indonesia is booming, and remote peering is really changing the game for businesses looking to expand and improve the performance of their services across the globe,” says Warren Aw, CCO at Epsilon Telecommunications. “It has never been easier to offer services quickly in new markets with minimal upfront investments, and bring content closer to end users with reduced latency. It’s great to work with Moratelindo to make truly global connectivity a reality for more Indonesian businesses, and accelerate digital transformation across the region.”

The partnership is enhancing Moratelindo’s Network Interconnect and Content Autonomous (MoNICA) neutral Internet Exchange, which can now provide connectivity to a wider pool of international IXs for domestic and international telecommunications operators, Internet service providers, content and games providers. Leveraging Epsilon’s Infiny platform, which offers access to 140+ on-ramp locations and 18+ IX partners, Moratelindo can seamlessly integrate additional IX partners into MoNICA via a single interconnection port. This enables customers to easily extend their reach into new markets and rapidly scale bandwidth according to demands.

“This partnership with Epsilon is helping to take our MoNICA IX to the next level and enhance the Indonesian telecommunications industry with efficient traffic exchange,” notes Michael McPhail, CTO at Moratelindo. “Establishing presence at multiple global IXs would have been a challenge for us due to the complexities of managing various IX memberships and onboarding, as well as legal matters, billing and more. Epsilon’s extensive industry experience proved invaluable, as they removed these challenges by enabling us to utilise their existing relationships and connections through a single port and contract. We’re driving the market forward and enabling Indonesia’s digital future, making it simple to interconnect globally and improve the performance of services for end users.”

As well as Remote Peering, Infiny provides on-demand provisioning of key services including Data Centre Interconnection (DCI), Cloud Connect and Global Inbound Numbers. Epsilon’s MEF-certified network extends across more than 300 data centres globally and is powered by software-defined networking (SDN) technology.

