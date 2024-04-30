TRG Datacenters, a rapidly growing data centre and colocation provider, has announced that Robert West has joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Speaking on his appointment, Robert says, “I’ve known Chris Hinkle and the TRG Datacenters team for several years and was intrigued by their drive to turn the industry on its head. TRG is known for delivering an exceptional customer experience with its fully managed Colo+ platform and free cross connects. My mission is to help TRG and the team accelerate awareness, drive revenue growth and expand into new markets.”

Chris Hinkle, Chief Executive Officer of TRG Datacenters, adds, “We look forward to Robert’s strategic vision and expertise in driving revenue by leading our sales and marketing teams. Robert is a strategic hire for TRG, with the clear focus on scaling up our business with expansion and entrances into new markets. His passion for the industry makes him an excellent cultural fit for us.”

Robert joins TRG Datacenters at a time when the company has plans to expand its colocation offering to multiple cities across the US to meet demand for both data centre expansion with the rise of AI and the use of its innovative Colo+ service. Colo+ is a fully managed colocation service, providing high levels of reliability and convenience, and is distinguished by features such as overnight migrations within 12 hours, exceptional rack management and customer service. The service is designed to significantly reduce human error caused downtime, which causes 70% of worldwide outages according to the Uptime Institute.

TRG says that Robert brings with him a wealth of experience to support this growth. His 20+ years experience in sales and marketing, alongside time at another national colocation provider, means he offers a keen insight into lead generation, building and maintaining positive client relationships, and engineering product identities. Furthermore, Robert’s understanding of enterprise data centre use cases gives TRG another level of depth to its leadership team. His extensive experience in building best-in-class teams, creating efficient processes and executing strategies will support TRG’s growth towards becoming a nationally recognised data centre brand.