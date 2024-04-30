Schneider Electric has announced the launch of its I-Line Track Medium Power Distribution Busway – a comprehensive, next-generation power distribution busway which has been designed specifically for use in data centre environments.

I-Line Track provides an all-in-one solution to help build more flexible data centres which can meet today’s ever-growing need for fast and scalable construction alongside continuous optimisation. Its innovative design enables flexible deployment and rapid expansion of cloud edge colocation data centres.

I-Line Track introduces a new open track design to ensure fast installation and enables data centre operators to keep up with unpredictable energy demands. It also features self-locking hot pluggable tap-off units to maximise the service and reduce downtime, and its anti-corrosion and enhanced class B installation features make it extremely reliable.

The open track design provides great flexibility for both first-time installations and upgrades. Adding or relocating tap-off units is designed to be easier by virtue of a smart clamping system.

Data centres using I-Line Track will be able to use its intelligent monitoring capabilities to gain unique insights. The innovation collects and uploads these insights in real time to dashboards in the cloud or on the edge, enabling data centre operators to make informed business decisions. I-Line Track makes asset management in the data centre space more visual and proactive, and system optimisation more sustainable.

The product is a full end-to-end innovation, and Schneider Electric says it underlines the company’s commitment to supplying sustainable, energy-efficient solutions to the industry.

I-Line Track forms a power distribution backbone which enables data centres to meet expansion needs and ensure the safety of the system. Other key features and benefits include:

• A unique design which is 60% more compact than mainstream market products, improving the cooling efficiency of data centre environments

• A robust, elastic-fit format which ensures a firm connection between the plug-in jaw and the busbar

• 10 innovative patents with associated ASTA Diamond certification

David Williams, Vice President for Transactional Business at Schneider Electric, says, “As businesses worldwide work together to prioritise sustainability, l-Line Track is set to emerge as a pivotal solution for those looking to make their data centre operations greener and more environmentally friendly.”

For more from Schneider Electric, click here.