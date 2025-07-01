Spirent and Juniper Networks collaborate for first public UET test

Author: Joe Peck

Spirent Communications, a provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, and Juniper Networks, a multinational corporation developing and marketing networking products, have successfully completed the first live public demonstration of Ultra Ethernet Transport (UET), marking a milestone for the evolving Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) ecosystem.

The demonstration took place at Interop25 Tokyo, where Spirent, Juniper, and Spirent’s long-standing partner in Japan, TOYO Corporation, jointly generated and forwarded UET traffic in a live network environment, utilising the Spirent B3 800G Appliance and the Juniper QFX 5240-64OD Switch. The test topology also included RoCEv2 traffic, demonstrating coexistence and interoperability, and earned the companies an Interop ShowNet Special Prize. The Juniper switch with 800G interfaces successfully recognised and forwarded all traffic types, validating its readiness for UET-based deployments.

As hyperscalers continue to prioritise open, interoperable solutions for AI/ML back-end networks, Spirent believes the significance of the UEC initiative and its approach to delivering AI and HPC performance is becoming ever more apparent. With the consortium approaching its first official specification release, Spirent and Juniper argue that they are playing a pivotal role in driving progress through real-world validation, helping to strengthen and refine the evolving ecosystem.

“We are honoured to have been recognised alongside Spirent with this prestigious award at Interop Tokyo,” says Praful Lalchandani, VP of Products, Data Center Platforms and AI Solutions, Juniper Networks. “This award underscores the strength of our partnership and the innovation we’re driving together in high-performance, AI-driven data centre networking. Juniper’s data centre solution, a cornerstone of Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, continues to lead with operational simplicity, performance, and open architecture.

“Validating performance and interoperability with emerging transport standards like UET is essential for ensuring next-generation infrastructure can meet the evolving demands of AI-driven networking.”

“Dramatic growth in AI applications and workloads continues to create challenges for the industry, and this public demonstration illustrates our dedication to helping industry partners to meet these challenges,” comments Masatoshi Nishihara, General Manager, Spirent Japan. “Spirent is committed to supporting emerging standards. By facilitating early adoption and validation of standards with comprehensive testing solutions, Spirent empowers organisations to confidently prepare for the transition to next-generation networking while maintaining performance and reliability in increasingly demanding environments.”

For more from Spirent, click here.