Reaffirming the company’s commitment to a sustainable future and reducing resource consumption, Huber+Suhner is to use 100% recyclable, FSC-certified paper packaging for its entire range of indoor fibre optic cable assemblies.

This project is a contribution to the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility through a 50% reduction in packaging emissions for indoor fibre optic cable assemblies (calculated according to ISO 14040, based on supplier data). The company claims that it will result in the number of single-use plastic bags being utilised will fall by 2.2 million per year.

“This initiative represents one small step in our company-wide journey to drive sustainability in our operations and products,” says Huber+Suhner’s Head of Global Sustainability, Lana Ollier. “In an industry where the use of single-use plastic packaging remains commonplace, our initiative serves to highlight that Huber+Suhner not only understands our corporate responsibility, but our customers’ growing demand for more sustainable products.”

The indoor fibre optic cable assemblies will be packaged in 100% recyclable, FSC-certified paper that includes the bags, cable ties and box tape. For customers, the paper packaging will be easier and faster to open, saving crucial time during installation. As the paper covers and cable ties weigh less than the plastic previously used, less resources are consumed, and costs relating to transport and disposal will also be reduced.

The new packaging is also 100% dust-free, mitigating the risk of potential contamination. This is important in data centres where indoor fibre optic cable assemblies are often deployed. If the packaging of these solutions generates dust, it can affect key components of the installation process as well as negatively affect operational performance.

“Our new environmentally friendly packaging has been designed with our customers in mind,” said Huber+Suhner’s Head of Product Management, Vanesa Alias. “Switching to paper packaging reduces overall installation time as well as our customers’ waste volume and operational expenditure. This is one step of many sustainable initiatives in the pipeline, and we are excited to share our sustainability plans with our customers in due course.”

HUBER+SUHNER will also see additional product lines, including indoor fibre optic cable systems and harsh environment fibre optic cable assemblies, switch to sustainable packaging over the coming months.

