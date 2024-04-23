Kohler Power Systems, part of Kohler Energy, has expanded its KD Series line of industrial generators with a new model, KD800, designed for 50hz markets. This generator features a new advanced engine (KD18L06) that can also run on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a renewable fuel source.

This new model joins a proven series of gensets that continues to provide the highest power density and best fuel consumption at more nodes than competitors between 800-4500 kVa, offering cost savings to users. The new KD unit is designed to power mission-critical applications, including airports, hospitals, and healthcare facilities, water treatment plants and mid-sized data centres.

The KD800 joins Kohler’s industrial generators that are engineered to use HVO fuel. HVO provides a more sustainable alternative to conventional diesel and biofuels. No adaptation is needed and both HVO and diesel can be mixed together. HVO is also highly stable, with no sensitivity to oxidation, so it can be stored long-term. It enables to offset carbon emission by up to 90% by using renewable waste products.

Kohler’s KD Series is designed to deliver extreme durability and ultimate reliability in a variety of emergency and prime applications. KD Series generators are engineered to last, with better fuel economy and a small footprint. When paired with Kohler’s global sales and support network, the KD Series line-up provides an innovation that secures customers’ critical operations. And when service is needed, Kohler has a global dealer and distribution infrastructure consisting of more than 800 facilities offering 24/7 parts availability.

For additional details about the Kohler KD Series range, visit its product catalogue by clicking here.

