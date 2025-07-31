Mayflex signs distribution agreement with Schleifenbauer

Author: Joe Peck

Mayflex, a UK-based distributor of converged IP infrastructure, networking, and electronic security products, has announced a new distribution agreement with Schleifenbauer, adding the Netherlands-based manufacturer’s power distribution units (PDUs) and energy management tools to the Elevate brand’s data centre infrastructure portfolio.

The partnership aims to support Mayflex’s ongoing focus on high-performance computing (HPC) and data centre (DC) environments, with a particular emphasis on providing equipment that is efficient, scalable, and compliant with European standards.

Schleifenbauer, which designs and manufactures its products in the Netherlands, will supply intelligent PDUs and related energy management software for integration into the Elevate range.

The collaboration hopes to enhance delivery times and flexibility, particularly for UK and Ireland customers.

Product and operational features

The partnership will see the inclusion of several features designed to improve operational performance and ease of use across data centre projects:

• European manufacturing — All Schleifenbauer equipment is produced in the Netherlands, allowing for consistent quality control, shorter lead times, and full EU regulatory compliance.

• Customisable production — The company offers a flexible manufacturing model with no minimum order requirements. This allows Mayflex customers to request individual units for trial projects, or bulk orders for larger-scale deployment, while maintaining consistent performance standards.

• Energy monitoring software — Schleifenbauer’s energy management platform is available at no extra cost. The software enables real-time monitoring and optimisation of energy usage across installations.

• Hot-swappable modules — PDUs include hot-swappable control components, enabling updates or maintenance without downtime.

• Short lead times — Schleifenbauer’s production model supports faster turnaround and delivery times, which Mayflex aims to leverage across the Elevate product range.

Comments from the companies

Simon Jacobs, Product Manager at Mayflex, says, “We’re excited to welcome Schleifenbauer as a technology partner to our Elevate brand. Their intelligent power solutions are a perfect fit for our growing data centre portfolio.

“The combination of European manufacturing, rapid lead times, and advanced features – like hot-swappable modules and free energy management software – makes this a compelling proposition for our customers.”

Stuart Edmonds, UK and Ireland Sales Manager at Schleifenbauer, adds, “Partnering with Mayflex is a strategic move that allows us to expand our reach in the UK and Ireland.

“Mayflex’s reputation for technical excellence and customer service aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we’re well-positioned to support the evolving needs of the HPC and data centre markets.”