Sabey announces Austin Building B

Author: Joe Peck

Sabey Data Centers, a data centre developer, owner, and operator, has announced that construction is under way for Building B on its growing Austin campus, located in the burgeoning tech corridor of Round Rock, Texas.

This three-storey facility is designed to deliver a total of 54 megawatts of power capacity, with the first 18 megawatts expected to be ready for service in Q3 2027.

Sabey says Austin B continues its commitment to building “scalable, energy-efficient digital infrastructure tailored for enterprise and hyperscale needs.”

The facility is liquid-cooling-ready by design, building on Austin Building A, where 86% of current deployments are liquid-cooled.

This next phase of development hopes to ensure that Sabey is well-positioned to support the rising demand for high-density compute environments such as AI, HPC, and advanced research workloads.

“As we continue to expand our national footprint, launching construction on Austin B represents an important milestone in serving one of the country’s fastest-growing technology markets,” comments Tim Mirick, President of Sabey Data Centers.

“The Round Rock facility is purpose-built for flexibility and efficiency, and it offers an ideal home for forward-thinking customers with evolving density needs.”

Preleasing is now open, with the building being engineered to accommodate a range of cooling strategies and power densities, including hybrid and liquid-cooled deployments exceeding 200 kilowatts per rack.

Sabey Data Centers is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

For more from Sabey, click here.