Fujitsu developing 10,000+ qubit quantum computer

Author: Joe Peck

Japanese multinational ICT company Fujitsu today announced it has started research and development towards a superconducting quantum computer with a capacity exceeding 10,000 qubits.

Construction is slated for completion in fiscal 2030.

The new superconducting quantum computer will operate with 250 logical qubits and will utilise Fujitsu’s ‘STAR architecture,’ an early-stage fault-tolerant quantum computing (early-FTQC) architecture also developed by the company.

Fujitsu aims to make practical quantum computing possible – particularly in areas like materials science, where complex simulations could unlock ground breaking discoveries – and, to this end, will focus on advancing key scaling technologies across various technical domains.

As part of this effort, Fujitsu has been selected as an implementing party for the ‘Research and Development Project of the Enhanced Infrastructures for Post-5G Information and Communication Systems,’ publicly solicited by the NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation).

The company will be contributing to the thematic area of advancing the development of quantum computers towards industrialisation.

The project will be promoted through joint research with Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and RIKEN, and will run until fiscal year 2027.

After this 10,000-qubit machine is built, the company says it will further pursue advanced research initiatives targeting the integration of superconducting and diamond spin-based qubits from fiscal 2030, aiming to realise a 1,000 logical qubit machine in fiscal 2035, while considering the possibility of multiple interconnected quantum bit-chips.

Comments

Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, CTO, in charge of System Platform, Fujitsu, claims, “Fujitsu is already recognised as a world leader in quantum computing across a broad spectrum, from software to hardware.

“This project, led by NEDO, will contribute significantly to Fujitsu’s goal of further developing a ‘Made in Japan’ fault tolerant superconducting quantum computer.

“We would also be aiming to combine superconducting quantum computing with diamond spin technology as part of our roadmap.

“By realising 250 logical qubits in fiscal 2030 and 1,000 logical qubits in fiscal 2035, Fujitsu is committed to leading the path forward globally in the field of quantum computing.

“Additionally, Fujitsu will be developing the next generation of its HPC platform, using its FUJITSU-MONAKA processor line, which will also power FugakuNEXT. Fujitsu will further integrate its platforms for high-performance and quantum computing to offer a comprehensive computing platform to our customers.”

Focus areas for technological development

Fujitsu says its research efforts will focus on developing the following scaling technologies:

• High-throughput, high-precision qubit manufacturing technology — Improvement of the manufacturing precision of Josephson Junctions, critical components of superconducting qubits which minimise frequency variations.

• Chip-to-chip interconnect technology — Development of wiring and packaging technologies to enable the interconnection of multiple qubit chips, facilitating the creation of larger quantum processors.

• High-density packaging and low-cost qubit control — Addressing the challenges associated with cryogenic cooling and control systems, including the development of techniques to reduce component count and heat dissipation.

• Decoding technology for quantum error correction — Development of algorithms and system designs for decoding measurement data and correcting errors in quantum computations.

Background

The world faces increasingly complex challenges that demand computational power beyond the reach of traditional computers. Quantum computers offer the promise of tackling these previously intractable problems, driving advancements across numerous fields.

While a fully fault-tolerant quantum computer with 1 million qubits of processing power is considered the ultimate goal, Fujitsu states it is focused on delivering practical solutions in the near term.

In August 2024, in collaboration with the University of Osaka, Fujitsu unveiled its ‘STAR architecture,’ an efficient quantum computing architecture based on phase rotation gates.

This architecture could pave the way for early-FTQC systems capable of outperforming conventional computers with only 60,000 qubits.

On the hardware front, the RIKEN RQC-Fujitsu Collaboration Center, established in 2021 with RIKEN, has already yielded a 64-qubit superconducting quantum computer in October 2023, followed by a 256-qubit system in April 2025.

Scaling to even larger systems requires overcoming challenges such as maintaining high fidelity across multiple interconnected qubit chips and achieving greater integration of components and wiring within dilution refrigerators.

In addition to its superconducting approach, Fujitsu is reportedly also exploring the potential of diamond spin-based qubits, which use light for qubit connectivity.

The company is conducting research in this area in collaboration with Delft University of Technology and QuTech, a quantum technology research institute, which has resulted in the successful creation of accurate and controllable qubits.

