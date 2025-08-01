365 Data Centers, Megaport grow partnership

Author: Joe Peck

365 Data Centers (365), a provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services, has announced a further expansion of its partnership with Megaport, a global Network-as-a-Service provider (NaaS).

Megaport has broadened its 365 footprint by adding Points of Presence (PoPs) at several of 365 Data Centers’ colocation facilities – namely Alpharetta, GA; Aurora, CO; Boca Raton, FL; Bridgewater, NJ; Carlstadt, NJ; and Spring Garden, PA – enhancing public cloud and other connectivity systems available to 365’s customers.

Said customers will now be able to access DIA, Transport, and direct-to-cloud connectivity options to all the major public cloud hyperscalers – such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud, and IBM Cloud – directly from 365 Data Centers.

“Integrating Megaport’s advanced connectivity solutions into our data centers is a natural progression of our partnership and network-centric strategy,” comments Derek Gillespie, CRO at 365 Data Centers.

“When we’ve added to Megaport’s presence in other facilities, the deployments [have] fortified our joint Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and NaaS offerings and complemented our partnership in major markets.

“Megaport’s growing presence with 365 significantly enhances the public cloud connectivity options available to our customers.”

Michael Reid, CEO at Megaport, adds, “Our expanded partnership with 365 Data Centers is all about pushing boundaries and delivering more for our customers.

“Together, we’re making cutting-edge network solutions easier to access, no matter the size or location of the business, so customers can connect, scale, and innovate on their terms.”

