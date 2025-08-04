Siemens earns Platinum in EcoVadis Sustainability Rating

Author: Joe Peck

German multinational technology company Siemens has been awarded the Platinum medal in the 2025 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating.

This achievement places Siemens among the top 1% of around 130,000 companies assessed worldwide by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings.

The Platinum medal, according to the company, “underscores Siemens’ commitment to sustainability and reflects achievements across all of EcoVadis’ assessment areas: Environment, Ethics, Labour & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement.”

EcoVadis assessed Siemens with a score of 85 points. In addition, Siemens Mobility was assessed separately, achieving a score of 84 points.

More than 90% of Siemens’ business enables customers to achieve a positive sustainability impact across three key areas: decarbonisation and energy efficiency, resource efficiency and circularity, and people centricity & society.

“Achieving the highest-ever score and being among the top 1% of all rated companies reinforces our position as a sustainability leader and recognises the dedication of our people,” claims Eva Riesenhuber, Global Head of Sustainability at Siemens.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business, and we are continuing to scale our impact in the areas of industry, infrastructure, and mobility, while empowering our customers to become more competitive, more resilient, and more sustainable.”

Andreas Mehlhorn, Head of Sustainability at Siemens Mobility, adds, “Being awarded the EcoVadis Platinum medal once again is a strong testament to our leading position in the rail industry.

“It reflects our commitment to integrating sustainable solutions for our customers by maintaining rigorous sustainability standards across our operations and supply chain.”

The EcoVadis business sustainability rating is based on international sustainability standards, including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and ISO 26000.

