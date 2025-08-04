BSDI announces 5,000-acre campus in Montana

Author: Joe Peck

Big Sky Digital Infrastructure (BSDI), a Quantica Infrastructure (Quantica) company, has just announced a major project: a 5,000-acre energy and digital infrastructure campus outside Billings, Montana, USA.

The initial projected capacity is 500 MW of renewable power and battery energy storage, expandable to 1 GW. The company plans construction of the Big Sky Campus beginning in 2026.

“Montana has always been a state that builds its future on the strength of its people and natural resources,” says Damon Obie, a Montana native and co-founder of Big Sky Digital Infrastructure.

“The Big Sky Campus represents a unique opportunity to build on the industries that powered our history with the digital economy that will define our future.

“This project is about creating opportunities for Montanans, so our communities can thrive in the digital age while staying true to our values and heritage.”

John Chesser, co-founder of Big Sky Digital Infrastructure, adds, “A well-planned digital economy can support communities through employment opportunities and infrastructure investments.

“This project uses the rising demand for hyperscale, AI, and cloud computing to deliver land, renewable energy, and high-speed fibre in one integrated solution.”

“Having worked in the Montana power industry for over twenty years,” comments Charlie Baker, BSDI’s Chief Financial Officer, “I look forward to bringing BSDI’s approach of combining traditional grid power with planned renewable and battery energy storage to help customers meet sustainability and reliability goals.

“Improvements to in-state telecommunications that come with this will benefit the whole community including schools, healthcare, and community services.”

The site is expected to be connected to hundreds of miles of new fibre-ready underground conduit, enabling diverse routes to major metropolitan areas and aiming to ensure fast, resilient connectivity.

The site will also include large-scale renewable energy and battery energy storage to support the campus.

Through this project, the BSDI team expects to create construction jobs and permanent positions, boosting local economic development and workforce training.