AssetHUB, ITS to speed up fibre rollouts in UK cities

Author: Joe Peck

Organisations looking to deliver high-speed connectivity in major cities across the UK have been given a boost following a new partnership between asset reuse specialist AssetHUB and full fibre networks provider ITS.

The collaboration will allow Altnets and other interested parties, such as enterprise businesses, government units, local council and carriers, to purchase ITS’s dark fibre assets through AssetHUB’s secure marketplace for buying and selling existing infrastructure.

The companies say the addition reflects a “shared commitment to enabling faster, more efficient fibre deployments through smarter infrastructure planning and reuse.”

“Fibre rollouts in big cities often mean weeks of roadworks, noise, and many other disruptions, which frustrate residents and obstruct already busy streets,” says AssetHUB CEO Rob Leenderts.

“Through collaboration and sharing of assets in big cities, Altnets and other fibre builders can avoid unnecessary dig costs and overbuild, as well as speed up deployments to businesses and other amenities that require urgent connectivity upgrades.

“Having a centralised platform that clearly maps infrastructure or product availability in dense locations and streamlines asset enquiries can also help network builders decrease the time to market of their services.”

Kevin McNulty, Strategy Director at ITS, adds, “Our strategic partnership with AssetHUB is an important step in our ambition to scale through collaboration.

“By making our infrastructure discoverable to other parties at the point of planning, we’re supporting faster rollouts, reduced disruption, and greater visibility of critical fibre routes in some of the UK’s most in-demand urban areas.”

The partnership also enables ITS to utilise AssetHUB’s marketplace as a buyer, sourcing infrastructure assets to support its own build and expansion plans.