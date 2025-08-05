Riverbed launches new network observability tools

Author: Joe Peck

Riverbed, a US-based provider of network performance monitoring, application management, and WAN optimisation software and hardware, has launched a new range of AI-powered network observability tools, aimed at helping enterprise IT teams manage increasingly complex environments.

The latest updates include new hardware, enhanced software, and a more flexible licensing model, designed to support high-performance, AI-ready infrastructure.

The new release features the Riverbed xx90 appliance family, reportedly delivering up to three times the performance of previous systems for AppResponse, NetProfiler, and Flow Gateway.

The appliances are built for high-throughput packet and flow capture across distributed networks, supporting monitoring at over 50Gbps and offering scalable storage beyond 2.4PB.

AppResponse 11.21 now enables real-time analysis of encrypted IPSec ESP tunnel traffic and cipher hygiene, while the new version of NetProfiler (10.29), according to the company, brings faster reporting, dynamic flow balancing, and support for Versa SD-WAN.

The release also introduces the Riverbed Intelligent Network Observability Essentials bundle, combining key tools for hybrid environments:

• Riverbed IQ – AI-powered diagnostics for issue detection and resolution

• Workspaces – Role-based dashboards integrating packet, flow, and endpoint data

• Grafana plug-in – Allows Riverbed data to be displayed in existing Grafana dashboards

• Topology Viewer – Map-based visualisation of networks, applications, and user experience

These features are available through the company’s Riverbed Flex Subscription. The model, they claim, is intended to improve licensing flexibility, reduce total cost of ownership, and simplify long-term planning.

“With today’s launch, we’re introducing next-generation observability systems that align with what our customers need: streamlined toolsets, automation, and cost-efficient performance,” says Dave Donatelli, CEO of Riverbed.

“We’re delivering these capabilities with faster appliances, smarter software, and greater flexibility.”

Riverbed reports 92% year-on-year growth in observability bookings for the first half of 2025.

“As organisations prepare their infrastructure for AI and data-heavy applications, they need monitoring systems that are intelligent and built to scale,” adds Shamus McGillicuddy, Research Vice President at EMA.