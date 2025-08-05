Digital Connexion announces first DGX-ready Chennai data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Data centre operator Digital Connexion today announced that its MAA10 facility in Ambattur, Chennai, has been certified as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program.

This certification reflects the facility’s capabilities to support accelerated computing workloads required for AI training and GPU-intensive computing.

The company says the MAA10 data centre is purpose-built to offer a resilient, GPU-optimised environment capable of supporting compute-intensive AI training and inference workloads.

In line with global operational standards, MAA10 is compliant with ASHRAE W2 thermal guidelines, which ensures stable and efficient cooling in environments with elevated heat loads.

The facility supports both air and liquid cooling configurations, enabling flexible deployment of diverse infrastructure from conventional GPU servers to high-density systems requiring advanced thermal management.

It also features a ‘unique’ N+2C power architecture, offering an added layer of redundancy that aims to enhance uptime and operational reliability.

“The ability to process and manage data at scale is foundational to successful AI deployments,” says CR Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Connexion. “As AI adoption accelerates across India’s key industries, so does the need for infrastructure that can overcome data gravity barriers and support increasingly intensive AI workloads.

“Our certification as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program strengthens MAA10’s position as a purpose-built, high-performance environment engineered to aggregate, process, and manage large volumes of AI data, empowering enterprises to innovate at scale.”

As Indian enterprises embed AI more deeply into their operations, the amount of data to be managed – and thus the need for reliable data centres – continues to grow.

As indicated by the Data Gravity Index Report 2.0, by the end of 2025, Delhi will have generated 12.3k exabytes of data, boosting the need for optimised data management.

MAA10 is TIA-942 Rated 3, which highlights the facility’s capability to maintain critical operations even during maintenance activities. The data centre also holds an IGBC Platinum rating, reflecting its alignment with high benchmarks in sustainability, energy efficiency, and responsible resource management.

Digital Connexion asserts that with “dedicated infrastructure engineered to handle dynamic GPU load patterns, MAA10 is positioned to support enterprises developing and deploying data-intensive AI applications in India.”