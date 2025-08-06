Wilmott Group officially joins Rehlko

Author: Joe Peck

The Wilmott Group, a UK provider of critical power projects and generator installations, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition by Rehlko (formerly Kohler Energy), a US-based manufacturer of power systems, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the company’s 40-year history.

The acquisition sees The Wilmott Group, including WB Power Services (WBPS) and Wiltech Acoustics, become an official part of Rehlko’s EMEA operations.

“This marks a hugely exciting and pivotal milestone for The Wilmott Group,” says Andy Wilmott, Co-CEO and Chairman. “Now that the acquisition is complete, we are officially part of a global leader in energy resilience.

“Rehlko shares our values of long-term customer focus, operational excellence, and innovation – principles we’ve been proud to uphold since 1983. Together, we’re equipped to elevate our services to new heights.”

Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko, adds, “This is an exciting moment for Rehlko as we bring The Wilmott Group into our family.

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers with even greater impact, especially as we deepen our collaboration in the data centre space throughout the UK and Europe.

“Together, we’re positioned to transform the energy resilience and security industry through enhanced efficiency and cutting-edge solutions.”

The Wilmott Group says it remains committed to its “power you can trust” mission. Backed by Rehlko’s global scale and investment, it believes it is now better positioned to meet the evolving demands of mission-critical industries.