BIGLOBE selects DE-CIX for faster European connectivity

Author: Joe Peck

Japanese internet service provider (ISP) BIGLOBE is now connected to internet exchange (IX) operator DE-CIX Frankfurt via GlobePEER Remote.

The direct connection to one of the world’s largest internet exchanges seeks to enhance latency and network performance for BIGLOBE’s customers – especially for data exchange with European eyeball networks.

As one of Japan’s largest ISPs, BIGLOBE is using the remote peering service from the IX operator to optimise its intercontinental data flows. The Tier 2 ISP connects through its existing access point in Tokyo.

Peering at DE-CIX Frankfurt: Controlling data flows and minimising latency

“Remote peering enables ISPs across the globe to connect to DE-CIX internet exchanges independent of their physical location,” says Frank P. Orlowski, Executive Vice President Corporate Development at DE-CIX.

“This allows for more efficient control of data flows, reduced latency, and significantly improved network stability.”

Yuichi Minami, Executive Officer / CNO at BIGLOBE, adds, “By directly connecting to European eyeball and content networks, we shorten data paths and improve service quality – especially for streaming and cloud-based applications.

“At the same time, we reduce costs and boost the resilience of our network.”

Internet and network services for Japan

With nearly 1100 connected networks and an annual data volume of around 45 exabytes (as of 2024), DE-CIX Frankfurt is one of the largest internet exchanges in the world.

GlobePEER Remote allows customers at one DE-CIX location to access other internet exchanges within the global DE-CIX ecosystem – including Singapore, New York, Madrid, Dubai, and Frankfurt – without needing additional on-site infrastructure.

Headquartered in Tokyo, BIGLOBE provides internet access and network services, as well as content and applications for both private and business users. The new peering connection is part of the company’s international expansion strategy.

In its 30th anniversary year, DE-CIX is accessible from data centres in more than 600 cities worldwide.

