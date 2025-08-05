Kioxia showcases flash storage at FMS 2025

Author: Joe Peck

Memory manufacturer Kioxia is showcasing its latest flash storage technologies at this year’s Flash Memory Summit (FMS 2025), highlighting how its memory and SSD developments are supporting the infrastructure demands of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in enterprise and data centre settings.

Among the products on display is the Kioxia LC9 Series, introduced as the industry’s first 245.76 terabyte (TB) NVMe SSD.

Other featured releases include the CM9 and CD9P Series SSDs, built using Kioxia’s eighth-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory. These devices aim to deliver a balance of performance, power efficiency, and versatility.

The company is also presenting its ninth-generation BiCS FLASH memory, which is based on 1 terabit (Tb) 3bit/cell technology. It uses the CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) architecture initially developed for the previous generation and offers gains in data read speed and energy consumption. Additional benefits include improvements in PI-LLT and SCA characteristics.

“Artificial intelligence is reforming data infrastructure, and Kioxia is advancing storage technology alongside it,” says Axel Störmann, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Memory and SSD products at Kioxia Europe.

“Our BiCS FLASH technology features a 32-die stack QLC architecture and innovative CBA technology. Delivering an industry-first 8TB per chip package, this breakthrough redefines the performance, scalability, and efficiency needed to power next-generation AI workloads.”

Conference participation

Kioxia is also contributing to a range of talks and sessions throughout FMS 2025:

Keynote presentation:

“Optimise AI Infrastructure Investments with Flash Memory Technology and Storage Solutions”

Tuesday, 5 August at 11:00am PDT

Presented by Katsuki Matsudera, General Manager, Memory Technical Marketing Department, Kioxia Corporation; and Neville Ichhaporia, Senior Vice President and General Manager, SSD Business Unit, Kioxia America.

Executive AI panel discussion:

“Memory and Storage Scaling for AI Inferencing”

Thursday, 7 August at 11:00am PDT

Rory Bolt, Senior Fellow and Principal Architect, SSD Business Unit, Kioxia America, will join a panel featuring experts from NVIDIA and other companies in the memory and storage sector. The discussion will explore how to avoid configuration challenges and optimise infrastructure for AI workloads.

Kioxia will also participate in additional panel discussions and technical sessions during the event.

For more from Kioxia, click here.