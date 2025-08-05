Scolmore introduces IEC Lock C21 Locking Connector

Author: Joe Peck

Scolmore, a UK-based manufacturer of electrical wiring accessories, circuit protection products, and lighting equipment, has expanded its IEC Lock range with the addition of a new C21 locking connector, compatible with both C20 and C22 inlets.



Featuring a side button release, the IEC Lock C21’s design aims to offer extra protection against accidental disconnection, making it an appropriate choice for applications where reliability is essential.



Designed to handle the heat, the company says the C21 is a durable, lockable connector built to protect appliances that are sensitive to vibration against power loss.

The product is particularly suited to data centres, servers, and other industrial equipment where maintaining the proper device temperature is critical to operational success.