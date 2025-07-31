Zayo Europe sees network expansion across UK and Germany

Author: Joe Peck

Network infrastructure provider Zayo Europe has reported a 61% increase in the total number of route miles it powers during the first half of 2025, compared to the second half of 2024.

The growth has been spread across multiple European markets, with notable increases in the UK (241%) and Germany (173%). The company has attributed part of this expansion to its partnership with GasLINE.

The figures reflect the momentum built since Zayo Europe became an independent entity in mid-2024. Since then, the company has focused on delivering network infrastructure across Europe’s complex and highly interconnected digital landscape.

A major part of Zayo Europe’s current strategy involves increasing connectivity between data centres. The company now connects 600 sites across the continent, supporting digital services used by businesses, enterprises, and consumers.

Alongside network expansion, Zayo Europe has also grown its workforce. Headcount rose by 10% during H1 2025, with roles added across delivery, customer service, finance, and internal operations.

Further expansion is expected in the second half of the year, following Zayo Europe’s full acquisition of the Emerald Bridge subsea cable. The system provides G.652D dark fibre and high-capacity wave services between the UK and Dublin, Ireland.

In the company’s own words

Colman Deegan, CEO at Zayo Europe, claims, “We always viewed H1 2025 as a pivotal period for Zayo Europe, marking a full year since we established ourselves as an independent entity.

“While growth has always been a key success metric, the pace at which our best-in-class fibre infrastructure is now connecting data centres and points of presence across major European markets is especially encouraging as we look ahead to the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

“Our continued network expansion not only enhances our service capabilities but also empowers our customers with greater reach, flexibility, and resilience, enabling them to scale operations, optimise performance, and react to evolving demands with confidence.

“The growth achieved so far this year is testament to the strength and dedication of our team at Zayo Europe. Service excellence is in our DNA and is frequently cited as a driving force behind our ability to secure new partnerships and mission-critical connectivity projects.

“That said, we’re not standing still. We’re aiming to continue this momentum throughout the rest of the year and well into 2026.”

